fire

Person rescued from Willingboro fire, treated for smoke inhalation

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued a person from a burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of Mullshire Lane in Willingboro.

Heavy smoke was showing throughout the house when fire crews arrived.

The person rescued from the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Crews were able to place the fire under control.

A cause is under investigation.
