Crews respond to fire, explosion at home in Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

Rescuers were called to the 6300 block of Algard Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a pile of debris outside the home.
HOUSE EXPLOSION: Dozens of @PhillyFireDept firefighters are on the scene of 6300 Algard Street in Wissinoming. 61 y/o man taken to hospital, condition unknown. 2nd man treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Cause unknown @6abc pic.twitter.com/SsMaD711Gp— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) April 6, 2021
Police say a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Another male was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
