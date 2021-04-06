Crews respond to fire, explosion at home in Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

HOUSE EXPLOSION: Dozens of @PhillyFireDept firefighters are on the scene of 6300 Algard Street in Wissinoming. 61 y/o man taken to hospital, condition unknown. 2nd man treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Cause unknown @6abc pic.twitter.com/SsMaD711Gp — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) April 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.Rescuers were called to the 6300 block of Algard Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building.The view from Chopper 6 showed a pile of debris outside the home.Police say a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.Another male was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.The cause of the explosion is not yet known.