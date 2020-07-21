Crews respond to house collapse in South Philadelphia, no injuries reported

Jenna Grasley

UPDATE: Two rowhouses collapsed today on Mercy Street in South Philly. One was vacant; the other was under construction. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Grtltap55Y — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) July 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA -- Officials were on the scene of a building collapse in South Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.According to authorities, two vacant homes collapsed in the 700 block of Mercy Street at about 12:10 p.m.Fire crews said one home was vacant and the other was under construction.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a building that was reduced to a pile of rubble.A crushed car could be seen under the rubble.Authorities said all of the workers were able to get out of the building safely.