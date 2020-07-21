Crews respond to house collapse in South Philadelphia, no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA -- Officials were on the scene of a building collapse in South Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, two vacant homes collapsed in the 700 block of Mercy Street at about 12:10 p.m.

Fire crews said one home was vacant and the other was under construction.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a building that was reduced to a pile of rubble.

A crushed car could be seen under the rubble.



Authorities said all of the workers were able to get out of the building safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
