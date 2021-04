UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are responding to a multi-car crash involving an overturned vehicle on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County on Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. near Exit 25 in the Marmora section of Upper Township, New Jersey.Injuries were reported, but it was not yet clear how many people may be involved.At least one lane was closed due to the crash.