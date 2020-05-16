Rescue crews search Delaware River for missing fisherman

AUGUSTINE BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews in Delaware are searching for a missing fisherman after his boat capsized Friday night.Fire officials tell Action News two men were fishing on the Delaware River near Augustine Beach in New Castle County.While attempting to dock at the beach around 9 p.m., their boat overturned.One of the men managed to make it shore. He refused medical care, officials said.The other man remains missing.Crews are searching the river for any signs of him.