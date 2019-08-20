Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County

HEISLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing kayaker in Maurice River, New Jersey.The search began Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, New Jersey.According to the Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, the kayaker reportedly left at 5 p.m. Monday from East Point, and was reported overdue at 12:30 a.m.The man was reportedly wearing a camouflage color life jacket at the time of launch.A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City, the Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Cape May, and a 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Cape May launched to assist.The New Jersey State Police discovered a yellow kayak matching the description of the missing man's kayak earlier today.The Coast Guard continues to search alongside the New Jersey State Police and the Downe Township Rescue Squad from Cumberland County.Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Coast Guard at