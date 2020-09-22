Large search effort underway in Caln Township for possible downed paraglider

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large search effort is underway from the air and on the ground near a wooded area of Caln Township, Chester County for a possible downed paraglider on Monday night.

Crews began the search around 8 p.m. along the 200 block of Reeceville Road.

According to the Chester County Department of Emergency Services, emergency crews are searching for the missing person in the area of the Brandywine Hospital. So far, no one has been found.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews scoured the dark wooded area and nearby field with flashlights.

"Responders believe that it was a dark-colored paraglider that went down," said authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
