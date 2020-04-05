Man in custody after abducting 3-year-old daughter, girl in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody Saturday night after police said he abducted his 3-year-old daughter and another girl for about 90 minutes.
Police were called to the 9200 block of Ashton Road in Northeast Philadelphia just after 6 p.m.
They searched for the children for more than an hour before finding them at a relative's home in Bridesburg.
Police said the suspect fled but later returned to the home and was arrested.
According to police, he did not have custody of his daughter.
