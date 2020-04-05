child abduction

Man in custody after abducting 3-year-old daughter, girl in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody Saturday night after police said he abducted his 3-year-old daughter and another girl for about 90 minutes.

Police were called to the 9200 block of Ashton Road in Northeast Philadelphia just after 6 p.m.

They searched for the children for more than an hour before finding them at a relative's home in Bridesburg.

Police said the suspect fled but later returned to the home and was arrested.

According to police, he did not have custody of his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiacrimechild abductionphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
Couple chases car sought in child's abduction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News