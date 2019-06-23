PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend is a tough one for a family marking a tragic anniversary. Once again, a mother is coming to you for help in finding her son's killer.
"Seven years ago, we lost Michael to a brutal murder," said Diane Fox.
Thirty-two-year-old Michael Fox was living along the 900 block of 8th Street in South Philadelphia. Around midnight on Friday, June 22, 2012 police were called to his home. When they arrived they found Fox's body in his third-floor bedroom beaten to death. Police said he had been dead for two days.
"I'm here today because we still have no answers. And we would like some answers. I'd also like to keep the case alive and let people know we are not going away," Fox said.
The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward and the city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"I mean for the person who did this you know who you are. You know what you did, you know why you did it and how you did it. We don't have those answers. And we want those answers not only for us but we want justice for Michael. He deserves it," Fox said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Michael Fox?
