Crime Fighters: Who killed Angel Torres?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gathering of friends at an after-hours club in North Philadelphia ended deadly for two men.Now one of the men's family members makes a plea in helping find his killer.Sports were a passion for 22-year-old Angel Torres."One of our favorite things about him was always how much he loved and knew so much about sports," said his aunt Donna Hernandez. "He just had a mind for the statistics of it."And sports is what led Torres out on Saturday, December 4, and into Sunday, December 5, 2021."He had gone out to watch a bunch of college basketball previous that night, and then he went out with friends. They were at an after-hours club," she said.The club was located on the 3200 block of North Front Street.Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called for reports of a shooting."When they came outside, somebody drove up towards the corner and then began to shoot with an automatic weapon," said Hernandez.Torres and 22-year-old Brian Madera were killed. A third was injured.A camera did capture images of the alleged suspect's vehicle."It's either a dark blue or green, hunter greenish SUV. It had a broken tail light on the left rear side, and it did have a tire on the back of it which the wheel does not have a cover," she said.The entire vehicle had dark tinted windows.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."He's never going to be a statistic, you know we every day mourn him, and it's very difficult when you don't have answers."