Crime Fighters: Who killed Daejour Smith?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man was gunned down while at work in South Philadelphia, and police need the public's help to find his killer.Monday, October 5, was a workday for 21-year-old Daejour Smith. He was at the Lowe's on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia."He was assisting customers in bringing up handling the carts and things like that," said his mother, Deborah Smith.It was shortly after 1 p.m. when his mother said a car pulled up to Smith."What the detective has shared thus far is he didn't stand a chance. That the car just drove up, somebody got out the car, and they came to him and approached him," Smith said.That is when police said Smith was shot multiple times. He died later at the hospital."This was a young person he had his whole life ahead of him," Smith added.Officials say the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."The grieving is tremendous," she said.