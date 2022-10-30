Crime Fighters: Who killed Sirius Star?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man contracted to do carpentry work in Kensington is gunned down and wrapped in plastic. Officials are now hoping the public can provide some answers to who killed him.

On Friday, March 25, 34-year-old Sirius Star was hired to do some work along the 2800 block of Ruth Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"He does a lot of work, carpentry work, and helps a lot of people out," said Santo Montecalvo, of the Citizens Crime Commission.

At 12:35 p.m., police were called to the area for a "hospital case."

When they arrived, they found Star, dead. He had been shot in the head. His body was wrapped in plastic and his hands and feet were bound.

"We have no information, no motive why he was gunned down. So there's a $30,000 reward posted on this."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"We need some help with trying to solve this case. Call 215-546-TIPS, and you'll remain anonymous."