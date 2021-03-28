Crime Fighters: Who killed Donald Douglas?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of a man right before Christmas. They hope a big reward will lead to some credible tips.Officials say they need help to solve the murder of 27-year-old Donald Douglas in 2019 in North Philadelphia."On Monday 12-23-19 at approximately 6:20 p.m., 30th police district officers responded to a call person with a gun on the 3600 block of North 19th Street," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.That is where they found Douglas lying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was immediately taken to the operating room. Mr. Douglas was admitted in critical condition, and at approximately 4:45 a.m. due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead," said Montecalvo.Detectives said they need tips on this case."He (the detective) said they don't have anything on this at all," he said. "There was nothing taken (he) said it wasn't a robbery, so they don't know what it was."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.