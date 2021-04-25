crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Elijah Dobbs-Harvey?

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Elijah Dobbs-Harvey?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man who helped load grocery trucks was gunned down during a double shooting. Now his mother is asking for the public's help to find his killer.

On Sunday, June 14, 18-year-old Elijah Dobbs-Harvey was helping load grocery trucks just before 3 p.m. along the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

"I don't know where a guy came up to him and shot him, shot him twice," said his mother, Tonita Dobbs.

Police took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His mother believes a potential motive was robbery.

"His pants pockets were turned inside out, and his cell phone was missing," said Dobbs.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

It's not a badge of honor. This is death. When you die, you don't come back. This is not a game. You know, and I just whoever it is, whoever did it. Just turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Dobbs added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiacrime fighterscrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Johnson?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Markel Davis?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Dashean Lee?
Crime Fighters: Man wanted for the murder of Bryant Heard II
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News