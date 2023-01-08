Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Davis?

The city is offering $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting near a funeral service that was ending left one man dead and two women injured. Now, that man's family is asking for your help in finding his killer and hopefully answering some of the questions as to why it happened.

Eric Davis' family says he always had a smile on his face.

"He was an amazing person, a good person, loving, caring. He would do anything for you," said Marcia.

Marcia asked for her face to be blurred and to not use her full name to protect her identity. But she wanted to impress on everyone how much the 34-year-old meant to her and his family.

"Eric was really fun. He was loving. He was like the life of the party. Me and him were like best friends. We did a lot of family stuff together. He loved his son, he was a good dad."

On Saturday, May 28, just after 10 a.m., Davis was visiting a friend along the 6300 block of North 21st Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. As Davis was getting ready to leave the area, a funeral on the same block was just ending.

Witnesses say gunshots rang out, hitting Davis, who was not at the funeral, and two women from the funeral. Davis was killed, the two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Since all his belongings were still on him, Davis' family believes this wasn't a robbery.

"It was definitely not a robbery. He was targeted."

She just can't understand why.

"He was a normal citizen. He went to work, came home, took care of his kids, hung out with us and that's all."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"You know I pray a lot. I want to forgive this person. I just want to know what happened, what transpired? I have so many questions that I would love to get answers to."