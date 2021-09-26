crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Johnson?

Andrew Johnson, 32, was shot at his home along the 4900 block of North 13th Street.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Johnson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are hoping a big reward will encourage someone to come forward to help solve the killing of a man right on his doorstep.

On Tuesday, April 20, at 10:41 p.m., 32-year-old Andrew Johnson was at his home along the 4900 block of North 13th Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.

"Upon their arrival, police observed a male who is later ID'd as Andrew Johnson lying in the doorway," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission. "Mr. Johnson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center."

Johnson was in the hospital for weeks before dying from his injuries on May 21.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Just call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just call it up, give us the information, let us know who did it, and you will get a seven-digit code number. With that code number, if that information leads to the arrest and conviction, you will receive up to $20,000," said Montecalvo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fightersgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Markel Davis?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Dashean Lee?
Crime Fighters: Man wanted for the murder of Bryant Heard II
Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia reaches 400 homicides this year
3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, NJ
Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested after violating protection from abuse order
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate; hearing set
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman near Calif. national park
Off-duty officers robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle
Show More
Shootout leaves one dead in Kensington
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
NJ family aims to fill 53-foot tractor trailer to help Ida victims
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
$30K in rewards offered for Brian Laundrie's whereabouts
More TOP STORIES News