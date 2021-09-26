Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Johnson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are hoping a big reward will encourage someone to come forward to help solve the killing of a man right on his doorstep.On Tuesday, April 20, at 10:41 p.m., 32-year-old Andrew Johnson was at his home along the 4900 block of North 13th Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting."Upon their arrival, police observed a male who is later ID'd as Andrew Johnson lying in the doorway," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission. "Mr. Johnson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center."Johnson was in the hospital for weeks before dying from his injuries on May 21.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Just call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."Just call it up, give us the information, let us know who did it, and you will get a seven-digit code number. With that code number, if that information leads to the arrest and conviction, you will receive up to $20,000," said Montecalvo.