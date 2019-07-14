Crime Fighters: July 13 - Who killed Satario Natividad?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cynthia Jacobs feels the loss of her son every day.

"My son was murdered May 3, 2018 and his case isn't solved. And I need the public to basically help me," she said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Jacob's son, Satario Natividad, and his girlfriend were at a store along the 600 block of South 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Jacob's said when they were leaving someone called to her son.

"When he looked back to see who was calling him from behind, the person stood up from behind some dressers that were out there and shot him," she said.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The day my son was killed I died. Honestly, it's hard for me to be a mom. It's hard for me to pick up the pieces and continue my life without my son especially not knowing who did this to my son," she said.

The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just don't understand how a person could walk free and walk in this day knowing that they killed somebody, that they took someone's child," she said.
