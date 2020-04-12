Crime Fighters: More than 11 years later, a father hopes for closure in son's murder

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After more than 11 years, a large reward still sits with the hope that someone will come forward with information about a murder following the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Matt Novak, Sr. says it's time to bring his son's killers to justice.

"I can't believe these guys are still running around the streets. I got to tell you, I mean, I get angrier and angrier every time this time of the year," he said.

On Sunday, September 28, 2008, 24-year-old Matthew Novak and two friends were headed home from Philadelphia's annual Puerto Rican Day parade when their car broke down at 6th and Green Streets in Northern Liberties.

Surveillance video shows a blue Chevy Impala with 3 men inside stopping to help.

Novak got into the car with them and they drove to 13th and Fairmount.

As Novak got out of the car, they shot him in the leg. He later died at the hospital.

The blue Chevy had New Jersey tags, but the license plate is difficult to read.

"I would just want someone to come forward," said Novak, Sr.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $45,000 reward for the arrest and information of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.
Novak says the sudden loss of his son still haunts him.

"We were very close. We were friends. I miss that a lot, I really do," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fightersmurderphilly newshomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA could see surge next week, 21K cases statewide
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders
Montco communities keep up with Easter traditions during COVID-19
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
2 men wanted in sex assault, armed carjacking
Show More
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Ridley Township flower business delivers smiles, happy tears to community
Here's what COVID-19 does to your lungs
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
More TOP STORIES News