Crime Fighters: Mother seeks help in finding son's killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is asking for your help in finding her son's killer.

Christine Douglass says the day she found out her son, Jerry Keith Lawson Junior the Third was killed she was on the phone with a relative.

"She said Chrissy which son of yours just got out of jail? I say what are you talking about? She said, well he said the killing that happened at 16th and Stiles, he said was your son," said Douglass.

The 22-year-old was shot to death on Tuesday, June 23, 2015, along the 1600 block of West Stiles Street in North Philadelphia at about 3:18 in the afternoon.

"Next thing I know, all the cars were coming to my house to take me to the morgue," said Douglass."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"If anybody knows who did it, would you please call the information for justice for my son," added Douglass.
