Crime Fighters: Who killed Marquan Zettlemoyer?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother wants to know how a trip out for French fries can turn deadly.Lisa Zettlemoyer described her son, Marquan, in glowing terms."He was devoted, very supportive, and loving. I was blessed to have him to raise him and to know him," said Zettlemoyer.Zettlemoyer says he had a good heart and was well known in the community."He loved people and wanted the best for everyone," she added.On Sunday, August 16, Marquan Zettlemoyer went to a store along the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia."He left my house approximately 10 minutes after three to go around the corner to the store to get french fries. I'd say about five minutes to four somebody came banging on my door to notify me that my son had got shot," she said.Marquan, 27, was shot after leaving the store, officials say.He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later. His mother wants answers."He didn't have any enemies that I knew of...it was a total shock," Zettlemoyer said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.