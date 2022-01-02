crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Raheem Myers?

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Raheem Myers?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seventeen months after a Philadelphia man's death, his grieving mother is still trying to process the loss of her son.

Pamela Belcher says it hurts that her grandchildren will have to grow up without their father, 30-year-old Raheem Myers.

"He had a smile that would light up a room. I miss that smile every day," said Belcher.

Belcher wore a mask to partially hide her identity when she spoke with Action News about her son.

"Raheem was a lovely dad, a lovely brother, and son. He was beautiful, and it's just hard without him," she said.

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Myers was in his neighborhood along the 1700 block of North 23rd Street in North Philadelphia.

Around 1:20 a.m., police were called for reports of a person with a gun.

Once they arrived, Myers was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

"I had gotten a phone call that I had to come to the hospital, and I didn't want to go, but I had no choice," she said.

He was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

"It's been 17 months, but to me, it seemed like yesterday because I'm destroyed. My world will never be the same because my baby is no longer in it," she said.

Officials say two bikes were found at the scene. One of them was a rental.

Police said two males, wearing all black, fled eastbound on Montgomery Avenue from 23rd Street.

"I don't understand what gives them the right to take my son's life and take him away from his family," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Belcher says she will keep her son's memory alive for his children.

"I want them to know that Daddy loved them and that he should still be here to see them grow up," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrime fightersgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Tips sought in killing of man visiting son days before Christmas '19
Crime Fighters: Who killed Evan Baylor?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Thomas Moore Jr.?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Sadeek Clark?
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
Woman wanted for alleged murder in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday, Then Much Colder
Special Powerball jackpot won by Chester County couple
Man dies in West Philadelphia house fire
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Show More
Philly kicks off its annual NYE celebrations in Penn's Landing
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
VIDEO: Gunmen fire more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured
Police: 1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delco
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News