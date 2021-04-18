Crime Fighters: Who killed Rory Flynn?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight over trash turned deadly for one man. Now his family hopes the public can help find his killer.Like most citizens, 37-year-old Rory Flynn was adjusting to life amid the pandemic, his family says."He was focusing really on his artwork and his writings. The pandemic really kind of shut everything down for him. So he was struggling with keeping up with doing that and having the resources to be able to do that," said his sister Erica Flynn.But an issue with trash build-up was causing some problems at his building along the 1600 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.Flynn's family says that should not have led to the events of Thursday, January 14."He had an argument with someone over the trash situation there because it was really piling up out front. And someone turned around and shot him to settle their disagreement," said his uncle Matthew Remolde.Police were called to the scene at 11:18 p.m. Flynn was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital."It's just ridiculous, it's disgusting, it's absolutely despicable," Erica Flynn said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."It's just to have that person out on the streets still; it's scary," she said.