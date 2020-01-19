crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Demetrious Williams?

By Heather Grubola
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A grieving sister is asking for your help in finding her brother's killer for a fourth time.

For the past six years, Ceatta Thomas has been fighting for justice for her brother Demetrious Williams.

On December 18, 2014, at 6:45 p.m., Williams was shot near South 8th and Thurman streets in Camden, New Jersey.

"He was like my son, you know, and he left my door said I'll be back sis and he never came back and then I got that knock at the door saying my brother was hit," said Thomas.

Williams was shot five times. He died three days later.

"He was hanging out with people that I told him wasn't trustworthy. They wasn't his friends," she said.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Thomas said she won't stop until her brother receives justice and she hopes someone will come forward with information.

"I would expect them to do the same thing I'm doing, fighting for justice and come clean, you know like it's just wrong. It's just wrong on every level," she said.
