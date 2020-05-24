BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem authorities hope a video that shows a man with a very distinct walk will help them catch a dangerous individual.
On Friday March 20, around 9 p.m. Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran says a crime took place that doesn't happen often in his township.
It happened at a smoke shop along the 900 block of Bristol Pike.
"This guy walked in and confronted the merchant immediately and took out a revolver and demanded money," said Harran.
Harran says unfortunately the merchant fought back. "There was a small struggle where the suspect started knocking some stuff over, and then they shot the merchant point-blank range in the chest."
The victim was able to get into a safe room. The suspect then tried to get into the cash register with no luck.
"What we have really is a black male six feet tall wearing black pants and wearing a gray sweatshirt with black shoes. So it's a very general description obviously," said Harran. "He's got a little distinct walk, you know that we were able to capture on video so we're hoping that someone knows who this person is."
The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"I know your viewers are good folks out there and they're going to see this and they're going to call in," said Harran. "And we'll get them in custody there's no doubt."
$10,000 reward for suspect wanted in Bensalem shooting, robbery: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News