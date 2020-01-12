crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who assaulted Frank Tarantella?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is badly beaten outside a bar in South Philadelphia. Now, his fiancé is asking for help in identifying the person responsible.

"He had major trauma and fracture to his skull. He had other contusions on the other side of his head, brain bleeding on the other side of his head," said Christine Lassiter.

Lassiter listed the injuries her fiancé, 48-year-old Frank Tarantella, sustained after she said he was assaulted outside Cookies Tavern in South Philadelphia back in October.



Lassiter said it began with a fight inside the bar that was pushed outside. Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Saturday, October 12.

"He was left on the ground, outside, by himself," she said.

Tarantella was rushed to the hospital.

Lassiter said she became concerned when Tarantella didn't come home and no one had heard from him. Fearing the worst, she called their local hospital.

"I called the first hospital that is in our vicinity and that's when they told me that he was in ICU in a coma and not in an induced coma. His brain was in a coma," she said.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for just the arrest of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just come forward. I mean you would want what's right," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime fighterscrimeassault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tamir Baker?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Sledge?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Marques Riggins?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jermal Bizzel?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally stabbed in Center City
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
15-year-old killed in afternoon shooting in North Philly
Sydney Opera House illuminates for those battling Australia wildfires
Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
Show More
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts into its ranks
Teens charged in videotaped kicking of wounded whitetail deer
AccuWeather: Still Mild Sunday
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
More TOP STORIES News