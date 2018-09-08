Crime Fighters: Who killed Cameron Robertson?

A young business owner was gunned down near his shop, and now his family wants your help finding his killer.Cameron Robertson graduated high school and college before starting his own business at 26 years old."Cameron was wonderful, Cameron, in my eyes, he did everything right, everything that he was supposed to do," said his sister, Kristen.His auto body repair shop was located on Stenton Avenue near Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia's Logan section.That's where he was on Monday, August 1, 2016. Robertson left the shop around 5 p.m."What I was told was he had walked from his business down to the corner to speak to a group of friends," said Kristen. "On his way back to his car someone came up and shot him and ran off."Robertson was shot multiple times and died at the hospital."This has forever changed our family's life. Cameron was a star in our family," said his aunt, the Rev. Dr. Crystal Robertson-Cooper.He leaves behind a daughter, who was three years old at the time of his death."She is coping. Of course, she misses her dad, you know, she was a major impact on his life," said Kristen.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.------