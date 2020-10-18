Crime Fighters: Who killed Christian Newsome?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to what they thought was an auto accident turned out to be a deadly shooting."Christian was 29-years-old he was funny, he loved people," said his sister Gloria Brooks. "He did whatever he could to help anyone."Brooks is coming forward to find answers in the killing of her brother, Christian Newsome."On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, my brother was with a childhood friend, and my brother was murdered," she said.That friend told police the pair were driving when he said a vehicle pulled alongside them and started shooting."After he was shot, at O and Hunting Park, he was able to drive 10-20 seconds before he took his last breath and crashed and died," said Brooks.The car crashed along the 4600 block of Potter Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section."My brother also had a $5,500 Rolex watch that is now missing," Brooks added. "I pray that they come forward, and they tell what happened. We need peace, we need closure, my brother did not deserve to be killed."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.