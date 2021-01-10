crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Colanero?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father, who just finished decorating a Christmas tree with his son, was brutally beaten while walking to a convenience store.

Linda Langan says most people thought her cousin, Christopher Colanero, was her brother.

"Growing up, we always joke. You know everyone always thought we were like twins," she said.

She says last December, Colanero was going through a breakup.

"He was in the middle of leaving a long-term relationship and had recently started dating someone new," said Langan.

On Saturday, December 12, 2019, Colanero had just left his son's house after decorating for the holidays.

Officials say he was walking to a convenience store when attacked.

"Somebody had to know where he was coming from, where he was going," Langan said.

Colanero, who was 39-years-old, was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

"Hearing that somebody murdered him was just completely out of the left field," said Langan.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Just come forward. You know protecting somebody is only going to take you down with them," Langan said.
