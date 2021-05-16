Crime Fighters: Who killed Derrick Trawick?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving wife is about to mark the tragic one-year passing of her husband. She hopes coming forward will help bring closure to her husband's case.Elizabeth Trawick is trying to stay positive as the one-year mark of the hit and run that ultimately claimed her husband's life approaches."My thoughts are remaining hopeful and understanding that some things do take time," she said.On Sunday, May 17, 32-year-old Derrick Trawick was riding his motorcycle near Erie Avenue and I Street in the city's Juniata section.At about 9:45 p.m., police said a car attempting to turn left hit Trawick.Instead of stopping, the driver sped off. Trawick was taken to the hospital, where he died a week later.Surveillance video of the suspect's car has been released to the public, but police do not have a description or make or model."There is a family behind this, so any information is going to be helpful in understanding of what happened, and in Philadelphia, we need accountability across our leaderships, our governments, our policing, that's where it starts is with accountability," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.For Trawick's widow, she said her faith is what's holding things together for her and her four children."We raised our children in faith, and that has kept them so grounded because they understand what it means to go to heaven and to know about God. And that although we have some bad days, we have a lot more good days," she said.