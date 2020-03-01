Crime Fighters: Who Killed Destiny Gonsalves-Charles?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A simple task turned deadly for a young woman who was just beginning her life.Maria Gonsalves-Perkins says her sister, 19-year-old Destiny Gonsalves-Charles, always had a smile on her face."Destiny was a very bright young adult, very active, loved animals, wanted to go to school to be a nurse," said Gonsalves-Perkins. "Anytime Destiny was around she's always laughing, always having a good time."Maria says the evening of Wednesday, September 5, 2018, ended like any other day. She had just gotten home from work when she noticed she missed a couple of calls."Someone said 'hey you might, you need to call your mother. We can't get in touch with your mother.' And I was like, 'well just tell me what's going on,'" she said.That's when they were told Destiny had been shot while walking a dog along the 6300 block of Cherokee Street in the city's Germantown section.Destiny was shot in the stomach and tragically died five days later."It devastated our family, but it devastated a community too," Marie said. "You didn't see people outside, you didn't see people on their porches. And I think that people deserve to feel safe."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."If you say something you are not just doing right by our family but you're doing right by the whole community," said Maria.