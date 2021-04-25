crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Elijah Dobbs-Harvey?

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man who helped load grocery trucks was gunned down during a double shooting. Now his mother is asking for the public's help to find his killer.

On Sunday, June 14, 18-year-old Elijah Dobbs-Harvey was helping load grocery trucks just before 3 p.m. along the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

"I don't know where a guy came up to him and shot him, shot him twice," said his mother, Tonita Dobbs.

Police took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His mother believes a potential motive was robbery.

"His pants pockets were turned inside out, and his cell phone was missing," said Dobbs.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

It's not a badge of honor. This is death. When you die, you don't come back. This is not a game. You know, and I just whoever it is, whoever did it. Just turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Dobbs added.
