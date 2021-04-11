Crime Fighters: Who killed Hamza Jackson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young father was gunned down just two weeks after his baby was born. Now his parents are asking the public for help in finding their son's killer.Little Zahfir is growing up without his father, Hamza Jackson."He just knew he was going to be a great dad. That's all he had in mind was to be a great dad. So I let him know all the time that his dad loved him," said his mother, Sharmaine Wims.His parents said the aspiring rapper had just signed up to go back to school in the fall of 2020."He was actually supposed to start school the very next day," she said.Unfortunately, tragedy hit on Monday, September 7, at 8:20 p.m., the body of the 18-year-old was found in a bedroom of a friend's house along the 200 block of South Frazier Street in Philadelphia's Kinsessing section.He suffered a bullet wound to the head, and his parents do not know the exact time he was killed."Initially, the officer at the scene said probably had been there about 12 hours, 12 to 16 hours. So somewhere between two o'clock in the morning and 8 a.m.," said his father, Karreim Montgomery.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."They robbed our family of so much. Like they didn't even give my grandson the chance to enjoy his father. Didn't give my son a chance to raise his son," he said.