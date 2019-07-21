PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Less than a year after burying her son's father, Cathy Bishop had to do it again, this time for her son.
"He was very easy going, very easy going young man, entrepreneurial, always wanted to do you know he had a heart of gold he always wanted to do for others," said Bishop.
Bishop said her son, Hector Martinez, who went by his middle name, Reese, was very well-liked in his neighborhood. She had just talked to Martinez the night of Saturday, November 17.
"Last thing I, you know, he said to me was, you know, as we end our conversations, I love you, Mom, you know I love you, Mama. And I didn't expect it to be my last," she said.
At 6:58 the next morning, police were called to the 2300 block of South 67th Street in Southwest Philadelphia for the report of a "male lying in the highway." Bishop said her nephew broke the news to her.
"They found him stabbed to death just laying in the street," she said tearfully.
The 23-year-old had been stabbed three times.
The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"I know your heart has to be, has to be heavy, your soul has to be heavy because this is not natural behavior just come forward," she said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Hector "Reese" Martinez?
