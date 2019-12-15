Crime Fighters: Who killed Henry Travis?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father is coming forward asking for help in finding the killer of his son.
Henry Hurt describes his son, Henry Travis, as a family man.
"When he started to have his children, he became a family man. He started working for an electrician company and he worked his way to the point where he started to open his own business," he said.
Hurt said just before 2 a.m. Monday, August 26, Travis had parked his car outside of his home along Conlyn and 21st streets in Philadelphia's Logan section.
"Somebody ran up and just started shooting. I don't know why or what for whatever reason," he said.
Travis was able to drive to a nearby shopping center where responding officers found him.
"It hit him in the face and his arm and came out his neck," said Hurt.
Travis died three days later. He was 35 years old.
"Somewhere it just doesn't add up. I can see if my son was in the street doing crooked stuff here and there you know made enemies, but he was a working man. He was a home family man," he said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"Tell me something, tell me something. He didn't deserve to die like that," Hurt said.
