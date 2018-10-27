Crime Fighters: Who killed Jermaine Graham?

A man shot in February dies months later, and the search for his killer continues.Police were called to the 5700 block of North 19th Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz section around 2:30 a.m. on February 2.Officers found 41-year-old Jermaine Graham shot multiple times.He was taken to the hospital, then after a month was taken to rehab. On June 2, Graham was transferred to a nursing home.He died the next day.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.If you have any information, call 215-546-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous.------