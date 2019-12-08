Crime Fighters: Who killed Jermal Bizzel?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives hope a city offered reward will now bring someone to justice for a murder back in March.

A double homicide on March 19 took the lives of an 18-year-old male and 26-year-old Jermal Bizzel. It happened around F and Ontario Streets in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:40 p.m. Bizzel was taken to the hospital where he died about a half-hour later.



"The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"The family wants some closure. You know this no snitch policy has got to stop. Somebody seen it, just pick up the phone call Crime Commission tip line or call the police tip line and you're eligible for $20,000 reward," said Montecalvo.

