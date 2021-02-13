Crime Fighters: Who killed Khallid Henderson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia grandmother who lost her grandson to gun violence made a plea for help in solving his case, but she also made another plea, this one to save the young people of her beloved city."He was a beast on the basketball court, like from birth, like Khallid bounce, bounce the ball from birth," said Khalilah Moore with a smile on her face.Moore said her grandson, Khallid Henderson, was always playing basketball."He took that dirty ball with him everywhere he went," she said.That is what he was doing on Wednesday, September 16, at Roberto Clemente Park in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section."He went to the court to play ball, and around eight at 8:10 p.m., I think they believe they said guys came up on the basketball court and shot up the basketball court. And Khallid lost his life on the basketball court," she said.Police said three gunmen fired around 55 shots on to the crowded court.Multiple shots hit Henderson, killing him. Police said the 21-year-old was the target, but his family says they can't understand why."He loved everybody. You know he wasn't part of the street life. You know he wasn't part of any beef. He didn't have any problems with anyone," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.Moore says the message to city officials is simple: do something to curb gun violence."Why can't we get a handle on why our youth are dying in the streets of Philadelphia? Who are giving them the guns?" she asked.She is just pleading for any kind of tip."Anyone knows anything like jackets, the types of shoes they had or if they had gloves or a hat, whatever it is that you remember about these guys, please call the Crime Commission so we can get justice for Khallid," she said.