Crime Fighters: Who killed Malki "Perry" Lassiter?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young father of three is gunned down in the city's Hunting Park section. Now his sister is asking for your help in finding his killer.
"He was a great little brother. He was my little brother, my brother's keeper, a family person. He loved doing family things," said Yvonne Lassiter.
Yvonne said her brother Malki was affectionately known by his middle name "Perry."
She said at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, Malki was out in the area of North 11th and West Venango streets in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
"He came from work, went out and met with a friend walking to meet with my little brother here and never made it to meet my little brother. He was gunned down walking," she said.
Malki died at the hospital, he had just turned 26-years-old.
"He didn't deserve to die like that. He didn't deserve to get killed like that," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"If anybody knows anything just come forward. That's all we are asking is for closure," she said.
