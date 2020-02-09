Crime Fighters: Who shot, killed Pablo Lagares?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman concerned for her safety is coming forward to ask for help in finding her stepfather's killer.
Pablo Lagares's stepdaughter asked Action News to hide her identity. But she wanted her voice heard in finding his killer.
"There were things going on, but not that we knew that would do that to him," she said.
On Saturday, September 21, just after 12 a.m., police were called to the 2900 block of North Howard Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section. When they arrived, they found Lagares suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.
His stepdaughter said they weren't informed of his death until later that day.
"They came to my house around 1:50 p.m. to 2 p.m. So, we didn't hear about it for the whole day basically," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"It wasn't a point, he wouldn't do that to somebody. He wouldn't kill, take somebody's life," she said.
