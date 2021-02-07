Crime Fighters: Who killed Reginald Hassan?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities hope a big reward will entice someone to come forward and help solve a murder in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Reginald Hassan. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on December 7, 2019, along the 6200 block of Harley Street.

"Upon their arrival, they found this male lying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male was injured but survived.

"Citizens Crime Commission and the police department are seeking the public's help posting a $20,000 reward, up to $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction, two persons personally committed this act," he said.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous, a point the Crime Commission wants to be sure you understand.

"Parents, mothers, fathers got to tell their kids, they know anything, tell their parents and let them tell us that we're anonymous. We're an anonymous organization. We're here to help. We're here to solve these crimes," he said.
