PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother who buried her son less than two months ago is hoping coming to you will bring his killer to justice.
Shawna Rankins said her son, Shawn, loved sports.
"He liked to play sports, loved every sport, was a die-hard Eagles fan. He was just a loving kid," she said.
She said the night of Wednesday, June 26 shattered her world.
"I just want them to know what they did to my family. They destroyed my family. My heart is broken," she cried.
Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 3200 block of Shelbourne Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found Shawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old died at the hospital.
"They didn't just shoot him, they executed my son. He didn't have no weapons. He didn't carry weapons. They had no reason killing my son like that," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"He deserves to be at peace knowing that the people that gunned him down on June 26 is off the streets of Philadelphia," she said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Rankins?
