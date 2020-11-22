Crime Fighters: Who killed Sinsir Parker?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tragedy takes the life of a very young boy. Now law enforcement hopes a big reward will bring some big tips in catching his killer.

7-year-old Sinsir Parker is a child who will never grow up.

On Sunday, April 5, Parker was playing with friends in the street along the 2600 block of Swarts Street in Chester's Highland Gardens neighborhood. Just after 9:15 p.m., the unthinkable happens.

"A car pulled up, a man jumped out, fired seven to eight shots randomly in the neighborhood and hit Sinsir in the face and killed him," said Jack Stollsteimer, (D) Delaware County District Attorney.

Stollsteimer says the area where Parker was shot is a problem area, and Chester as a whole is having severe financial problems.

"They don't have enough money," said Stollsteimer. "They simply do not have the resources to adequately police the city of Chester, which is why it's even more important now that we have the community's help and support."

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $65,000 reward.

$15,000 of that amount is from the United States Marshall and the Delaware County District Attorney's office, which will be handed out for information that leads to an arrest.

The remainder of the money will be awarded for information that leads to a conviction, officials say.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We just need somebody in the community to feel safe and to come forward," said Stollsteimer. "We will reward them and take care of them because we want them to tell us who the killer was. That we can put them away forever."
