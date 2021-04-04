Crime Fighters: Who killed Stacy Davis?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a man gunned down in early March believes a mistake in identity may have led to his death.They hope a tip from the public will lead to justice in his case.21-year-old Stacy Elliot Davis was driving through Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Thursday, March 11, police say.Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Easton Road and Lowber Street for reports of gunshots."Upon their arrival, police saw the accident and observed a male who is later ID as Stacy Davis 21-years-old inside a gray 2006 Honda Accord with apparent gunshot wounds," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.Officials say after Davis was shot, the car he was driving crashed into several other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.Davis' family believes this was a mistake in identity."Some information that we that we received from the family is that Stacy was not from around that area and was just passing through," said Montecalvo.