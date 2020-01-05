crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Tamir Baker?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old is gunned down in broad daylight, now detectives need help catching his killer.

On Friday, April 26, 2019, police were called to the 2300 block of Edgley Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

"When they get there they see this male, he's lying in the street. He's got a gunshot wound to the back of his head," said John Apeldorn, of the Citizens Crime Commission.

That victim is identified as 18-year-old Tamir Baker.

He was taken to the hospital where he died hours later.

"This job happens at 11 a.m. We had like nine pieces of ballistic evidence that were recovered from the scene. Somebody had to see something, so they're looking for a witness, some kind of evidence they can link to the people that did this," said Apeldorn.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
