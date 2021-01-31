crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Thomas Moore Jr.?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving father is trying to figure out how a trip to the gym and then breakfast turned fatal for his son.

Thomas Moore Senior said his son, Thomas Moore Junior, loved the game of basketball.

"He had goals of going overseas to play basketball. That was his hobby that you know what he was good at," he said.

Basketball was what he was doing on Friday, December 11.

"On December 11, he and a teammate had just left the gym. He left his car at Meineke to get an oil change," he said.

Moore Sr. says after the pair went to breakfast, they were headed to Moore's house just after 2 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane section.

"When they got to the light that was broken at Middleton and Limekiln Pike, two cars pulled up, jumped out, just began to open fire on him," Moore Sr. said.

28-year-old Moore Jr. was killed. Moore Sr. says the man he was with is cooperating with the police.

"According to the detectives, he's given the same like his story isn't conflicting at all," he said.

Police have released surveillance video of two vehicles they are trying to track down in connection to the shooting. They said a Silver Toyota 4-Runner and a White Subaru Outback followed the victim's car.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"A lot of people think it's a mistaken identity. I would just like some type of answers. This is destroying my family," said Moore Sr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)crime fighterscrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Search for Marquan's killer: Trip for French fries turns deadly
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kenneth Moses Good?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Colanero?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Miller?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow starting Sunday
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
Local shoppers bustle before Nor'easter slams Philadelphia region
Philadelphia acting deputy health commissioner resigns
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Philly health commissioner facing calls to resign over vaccine fallout
Show More
Camden Co. reschedules COVID vaccine appointments due to winter storm
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
3 arrested in Philadelphia 'games of skill' thefts
Dashcam video captures hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
More TOP STORIES News