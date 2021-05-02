crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Hand?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was gunned down in West Philadelphia a little over a year ago. Authorities hope the big reward will compel someone to come forward with information.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 19-year-old Tyree Hand was in the area of the 5400 hundred block of Westminster Avenue.

Officials say just before 11 p.m., police were called for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Hand lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the head and back.

"Mr. Hand was immediately taken to Presbyterian Memorial where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Kim at 11:11 p.m.," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police say they have no motive at this time.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Officials said the escalation in gun violence over the last year has to stop.

"I wish I had a miracle wand and say, you know, stop the killing. There's been so many organizations, town watch groups, religious groups, watches through the streets. You think eventually that some of this would sink in," Montecalvo said.
