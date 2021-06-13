crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Jenkins?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother has a plea for you on the day of her son's birthday. He was shot and killed a couple of years ago, but his case has never been solved.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Tyree Jenkins had just returned home from work around 11:30 p.m.

"He came in, and I always had something on the table for him to eat when he came in from work," said his mother, Gigi Jenkins.

His mother says that night he called to her, saying he was running back outside.

"He said: 'Mom,' he went upstairs and came downstairs, 'I'll be back.' I said: 'Tyree, I don't feel right about you going back out there,'" she said.

She said he left anyway. His house was located near 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue in the city's Overbrook section.

"I go upstairs, and about three seconds later or three minutes later, I heard gunshots," she recalled tearfully.

Tyree, 31, was shot in the head. He died at the hospital the next day.

His mother says since her son's death, she's scared to go out.

"It is terrible. I mean, I literally have PTSD, PTSD. I don't like going out after dark. I get real paranoid. I'm in the house all the time," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I'm just asking for the public to please help me find justice for my son and my three granddaughters," she said.
