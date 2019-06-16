Crime Fighters: Woman seeks justice for her murdered grandson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two years after her 20-year-old grandson was gunned down, a passionate grandmother is making a plea for help.Sonya Dixon says her grandson, Zakiyy Allford was finally on the right path."Zakiyy was a good kid. He had you know messed up a little bit, but he was trying so hard to get his life in order," she said.She says in the early morning hours of Monday, June 19, 2017, Allford was at his father's house along the unit block of North Yewdall Street in West Philadelphia.Dixon says Allford received a text message around 3 a.m. and he went outside. She says he was sitting on the front porch when he was approached by a gunman."It was the worst thing ever because when I got there, my grandbaby was sitting in the chair riddled with bullets," said Dixon.Allford died at the scene."None of us will ever be the same again. We all walk around with this big old hole in our heart," added Dixon.The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I didn't want to wake up another day but I have to because I got to keep on fighting to try and get justice for my grandson. It's not right that this person is walking around and my grandson is not," said Dixon.