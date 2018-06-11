Crime Fighters: Young father gunned down in Germantown

A young father of two is gunned down in broad daylight and now his mother is asking for your help in finding his killer.Yullio Robbins beams when she talks about her son, James Walke, III."To know my James was to love him. He had such a big heart and just love for everybody, he loved life. He always had a hug and a smile for you," Robbins said.On Tuesday, February 23, 2016, at about 2:17 p.m., police were called to the unit block of West Seymour Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section for the report of a "person with a gun."When they arrived, they found Walke suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."It's unbelievable, it's still unbelievable to me to this day," said Robbins.Robbins says the shooter stood over her son firing the gun."I would just want to ask the shooter, how you can sleep at night just knowing you stood over top of my son while his eyes were open, while he was looking at you, just shooting him everywhere up in his chest, all up in his chest and everything," Robbins said.Robbins says a neighbor heard her son pleading for his life."Only thing a neighbor heard was my son pleading for his life saying 'Man, why are you doing it? What are you doing it for.' He had his hands up like pleading with this person," Robbins said.The 28-year-old died a short time later at the hospital. He leaves behind two sons, now ages 10 and 11."You know they miss the heck out of their dad. You know because he was so young and they could have done so many things together," said Robbins. "It still hurts my heart every day. Every day I think about my boy every day and this person is still walking the streets."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call. All calls will remain anonymous.------