2 men killed in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at about 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Godfrey Avenue in the city's East Germantown section.

The victim was found inside a gray Chevrolet Impala with injuries to the eye, head and back.

A second man was shot in the head along the 2800 block of North Hancock Street in West Kensington, police said.

The man, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either case.
